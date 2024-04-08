Introducing xpidump

I wrote xpidump to give a human-readable summary of some information about a Firefox add-on. It is designed to answer these two questions: is the add-on likely signed? And if so, how?

This tool takes an XPI file as input. XPI files are Firefox add-ons packaged as ZIP archives with the .xpi file extension. xpidump currently extracts information from up to 4 files in an XPI (depending on what is available in the archive):

manifest.json : this JSON file defines the add-on. It is required in any add-on (packaged or not, signed or not).

: this JSON file defines the add-on. It is required in any add-on (packaged or not, signed or not). META-INF/mozilla.rsa : this binary file is a PKCS#7 signature. Any signed add-on should have this file (in addition to META-INF/mozilla.sf and META-INF/manifest.mf but xpidump doesn’t read them).

: this binary file is a PKCS#7 signature. Any signed add-on should have this file (in addition to and but xpidump doesn’t read them). META-INF/cose.sig : this binary file is a COSE signature . It might not be present when the add-on isn’t signed or relatively old . There should also be a META-INF/cose.manifest file when this file exists.

: this binary file is a COSE signature . It might not be present when the add-on isn’t signed or relatively old . There should also be a file when this file exists. mozilla-recommendation.json : this JSON file is generated by Mozilla’s signing service Autograph when an add-on is signed with recommendation states. This is how Firefox knows that an add-on is recommended for instance. It might or might not be present.

xpidump is both a command-line tool and a web app since the latter is usually more convenient (no need to install anything). It’s written in Rust, and compiled to WebAssembly for the web app. You can try it at: williamdurand.fr/xpidump/.

xpidump is available in the browser thanks to WebAssembly!

The code is published on GitHub under the MIT license, see: willdurand/xpidump. I don’t have any more plans for this weekend-ish project, it’s doing what I wanted it to be doing… Let me know if you have ideas, though.

One more thing while we’re here… If you want a tool to read the entire content of any XPI file and get tons of information, you want to use CRX Viewer created by my brilliant colleague Rob!