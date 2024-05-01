Moziversary #6

Today is my sixth Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in 2019 , 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Last year, I mainly contributed to Firefox for Android as the lead engineer on a project called “Add-ons General Availability (GA)”. The goal was to allow for more add-ons on this platform. Success! More than a thousand extensions are now available on Android 🎉

In addition, I worked on a Firefox feature called Quarantined Domains and implemented a new abuse report form on addons.mozilla.org (AMO) to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA). I was also involved in two other cross-team efforts related to the Firefox installation funnel. I investigated various issues (e.g. this openSUSE bug), and I coordinated the deprecation of weak add-on signatures and some more changes around certificates lately, which is why I wrote xpidump.

Phew! There is no shortage of work.

When I moved to the WebExtensions team in 2022, I wrote about this incredible challenge. I echoed this sentiment several months later in my 2022 Moziversary update. I couldn’t imagine how much I would achieve in two years…

Back then, I didn’t know what the next step in my career would be. I have been aiming to bridge the gap between the AMO and WebExtensions engineering teams since at least 2021 and that is my “next step”.

I recently took a new role as Add-ons Tech Lead. This is the continuation of what I’ve been doing for some time but that comes with new challenges and opportunities as well. We’ll see how it goes but I am excited!

I’ll be forever grateful to my manager and coworkers. Thank you ❤️