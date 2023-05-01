Moziversary #5

Today is my fifth Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

I spent a good chunk of last year working on Manifest Version 3 (MV3) with the rest of my team (WebExtensions / Add-ons team). My most notable “H1 2022” contributions were probably the scripting namespace and a simpler versioning format.

The extensions button and its panel (with 3 extensions listed) in Firefox.

Next, I worked on a new primary User Interface (UI) for Firefox Desktop: the extensions button. This feature wasn’t unanimously well-received (like many other changes to the Firefox UI). Anyway, I addressed different (usability) issues since then, and I will continue to do so!

I also…

But wait, there is more!

When I was on the AMO team, we had to maintain a feature named “Return to AMO” (RTAMO). In short, this feature allows new users interested in an add-on on addons.mozilla.org (AMO) to download Firefox and install the add-on when Firefox starts for the first time (without having to go back to AMO). RTAMO was extended to more add-ons at the beginning of 2022 (and I was involved). I became very knowledgeable about how attribution worked and documented all of that.

This is one of the reasons why I became the main owner of the stub attribution service, an HTTP server that encodes attribution data in Firefox (for Windows) installers and – incidentally – one of the few critical services involved when users download Firefox. Coincidentally, this project is now at the center of different 2023 projects. Good thing I took the time to put this project back on track 😛

Phew. That was a good year! I am now involved in many cross-functional projects and I really enjoy it. Speaking of which, I am currently working on bringing more add-ons to Firefox for Android 🚀

That’s all for now. Many thanks to everyone I worked with over the last 12 months, it’s been great working with all of you!