Moziversary #7

Moziversary #7Clermont-Fd Area, France
A few days ago, this was my seventh Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a
full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in
2019, 2020,
2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
While I may not have the energy to reflect extensively on the past year right now, I can say with confidence that the last 12 months have been incredibly productive, and things are generally going well for me.
Seven years later, I am still part of the Add-ons team. As a senior staff engineer, I am no longer working full time on the WebExtensions team. Instead, I am spending my time on anything related to Add-ons within Mozilla (be it Firefox, AMO, etc.).
My team went through a lot of changes over the last few years1, with some years more memorable than others. About a year ago, things started to head into the right direction, and I am rather hopeful. It’s going to take some time, but the team is really set up for success again!
Shout-out to all my amazing colleagues at Mozilla, I wouldn’t be where I am today without y’all ❤️
-
Let’s talk briefly about the elephant. Mozilla has changed a lot too but I don’t have much control over that so I tend to not think too much about it 🤷 ↩
ℹ️ Feel free to fork and edit this post if you find a typo, thank you so much! This post is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) license.
Comments
You can interact on Mastodon or send me an email if you prefer.