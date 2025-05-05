Moziversary #7

A few days ago, this was my seventh Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in 2019 , 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

While I may not have the energy to reflect extensively on the past year right now, I can say with confidence that the last 12 months have been incredibly productive, and things are generally going well for me.

Seven years later, I am still part of the Add-ons team. As a senior staff engineer, I am no longer working full time on the WebExtensions team. Instead, I am spending my time on anything related to Add-ons within Mozilla (be it Firefox, AMO, etc.).

My team went through a lot of changes over the last few years, with some years more memorable than others. About a year ago, things started to head into the right direction, and I am rather hopeful. It’s going to take some time, but the team is really set up for success again!

Shout-out to all my amazing colleagues at Mozilla, I wouldn’t be where I am today without y’all ❤️