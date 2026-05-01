Moziversary #8

Today is my eighth Moziversary 🎂 I joined Mozilla as a full-time employee on May 1st, 2018. I previously blogged in 2019 , 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

You might have come across this built-in data consent thing for extensions in Firefox. I spent a good chunk of last year working on this project, from developing a technical proposal to implementing the feature in Gecko, Firefox for desktop and Firefox for Android.

Talking about Android, I became the module owner for Fenix::Add-ons, a module for all the code related to add-ons in Firefox for Android (which we call “Fenix” internally). Between the creation of this new module, and an ever-solidifying collaboration between the Add-ons and Android teams, the support for extensions in Firefox for Android has a bright future! Having started my Android journey in 2023, this feels like a noteworthy achievement.

Near the end of last year, I moved back to being a full-time AMO engineer to support a team that was down to two engineers. I redesigned the detail page, and started some refactoring on our security scanners, which I had originally created back in 2019 😬

In other news, I joined the AI/LLM/vibe-coding crowd thanks to my colleague Paul, and it took me about a month to get brain-fried… AI fatigue is real, indeed. That said, Claude code has been somewhat useful to me, and I don’t hate it, but I also don’t love it.

Thank you to everyone in the Add-ons team as well as to all the folks I had the pleasure to work with so far. Cheers!